North Iowa Eye Clinic P.C. proudly presents An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone features a playlist that will transport audiences back in time. Heavy on hits and led by Peter Noone, the iconic English ‘60s beat band, Herman’s Hermits, comes to NIACC during the holiday season. Known on both sides of the pond–and at one time just as big as The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits has sold over 60 million records and had 20 Top 40 hits. You’ll be delighted by a night of classic hits and holiday favorites!

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. He was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama.

At the age of fifteen, Peter achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary Sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits included: “I’m Into Something Good” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”, “Just A Little Bit Better”, “Wonderful World”, “There’s A Kind of Hush”, “A Must To Avoid”, “Listen People”, “The End of the World” and “Dandy”. Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over sixty million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox’s “Entertainer of the Year”.

Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues the world over. He has a legion of faithful fans (known as “Noonatics”) whose loyalty is unparalleled. Today’s teen girls scream just as passionately as their mothers did back in 1965, prompting VH1 to select Peter as their viewer’s choice for the “Sexiest Artist of the Year”. Most recently, Noone starred in the recurring role of “Paddington” on the CBS daytime drama, As The World Turns. His colorful performances instantly made him a favorite of the soap opera magazines and online message boards. There is no doubt that Peter Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence will continue to delight fans of all ages, for a long, long time to come.

To learn more about An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, visit their website at peternoone.com.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.