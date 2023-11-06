Cerro Gordo County Announces Candidates and Issues on the Ballot
The following is a list of candidates and issues on Cerro Gordo County Ballots:
City of Clear Lake
City Council At-Large Clear Lake
Vote for no more than one
Christopher H. Hogg
Creighton Schmidt
City Council Ward 1 Clear Lake
Vote for no more than one
Mark Ebeling
Clear Lake School Director At-Large Clear Lake School Board
Vote for no more than three
Michael Moeller
Abby Bauman
Andrew Young
Talitha Allen
Clear Lake City Council Ward 3
Vote for no more than one
Beth Ann Schumacher
City of Dougherty
City Council At-Large Dougherty Vote for no more than three
Write-in vote, if any
West Fork School
Director District 1 West Fork School Board Vote for no more than one
Write-in vote, if any
Director District 2 West Fork School Board Vote for no more than one
Ashley Wilkinson
Erin Suntken
North Iowa Area Community College Director District 9 North Iowa Area Community College
Vote for no more than one
Nicki Prantner
City of Mason City
City Council At-Large Mason City
Vote for no more than one
Paul Adams
To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large Mason City
Vote for no more than one
Leon L. Robertson
Kevin Easley
Tim Latham
City Council Ward 1 Mason City
Vote for no more than one
John P. Lee
City Council Ward 3
Mason City
Vote for no more than one
Joshua Masson
Ryan Schupick
Park Board Mason City
Vote for no more than two
Jay A. Lala
Scot E. Wilson
Troy Levenhagen
Mason City School Director At-Large Mason City School Board
Vote for no more than four
Jennifer Dorsey-Lee
Megan Markos
Kathleen Easley
Tom Stalker
Madison Nelson
Katherine Koehler
Ryan Schupick
Constance Dianda
North Iowa Area Community College
North Iowa Area Community College Director District 4 North Iowa Area Community College
Vote for no more than one.
John Rowe
North Iowa Area Community College Director District 6
Vote for no more than one
Andy Julseth
North Iowa Area Community College Director District 7
Vote for no more than one
Stephanie Nettleton
North Iowa Area Community College Director District 9
Vote for no more than one
Nicki Prantner
City of Meservey
Mayor of Meservey Vote for no more than one
Write-in vote, if any
City Council At-Large of Meservey Vote for no more than three
All are Write-in vote, if any
West Fork School Director District 1 West Fork School Board
Vote for no more than one
All are Write-in vote, if any
Director District 2 West Fork School Board
Vote for no more than one
Ashley Wilkinson
Erin Suntken
City of Plymouth
Mayor of Plymouth Vote for no more than one
Amy Berding
City Council At-Large of Plymouth
Vote for no more than two
Lissa Merfeld
Write-in vote, if any
To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large of Plymouth
Vote for no more than one.
Write-in vote, if any.
Central Springs School Director At-Large Central Springs School Board
Vote for no more than one
Nancy Lund
Sean Arthur
Write-in vote, if any
Director District 1 North B Central Springs School Board
Vote for no more than one
Amber Nuehring
Joseph Rowe
Joe Ryan
Write-in vote, if any
Director District 2 South B Central Springs School Board
Vote for no more than one
David Luett
Joshua Berman
Write-in vote, if any
Public Measure WQ
YES
NO
Shall the following public measure be adopted?
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. In the Central Springs Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted. To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure. To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.
To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the district. To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2). To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4. To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Central Springs Community School District. It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Central Springs Community School District.
City of Rockwell
Mayor of Rockwell
Vote for no more than one
Larry Wentz
Write-in vote, if any
City Council At-Large of Rockwell
Vote for no more than two
Write-in vote, if any
West Fork School
Director District 1 West Fork School Board
Vote for no more than one
Write-in vote, if any
Director District 2 West Fork School Board
Vote for no more than one
Ashley Wilkinson
Erin Suntken
City of Ventura
City Council At-Large of Ventura
Vote for no more than three
Michael Thackery
John Quintus
Daryl Heinemann
Write-in vote, if any
To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large of Ventura
Vote for no more than one
John Horrigan
Write-in vote, if any
Garner/Hayfield/Ventura School
Director District At-Large Garner/Hayfield/Ventura School Board
Vote for no more than two
Kim Upmeyer
Laura Schleusner
Forest City School
Director District 1 Forest City School Board
Vote for no more than one
Rick Wiley
Write-in vote, if any
2 Year Term Director District 1 Forest City School Board
Vote for no more than two
Cody Hennigar
Shelby Korth
Write-in vote, if any
2 Year Term Director District 3 Forest City School Board
Vote for no more than one
Eric D. Kingland
Beth Clouse
Write-in vote, if any
Director District 4 Forest City School Board
Vote for no more than one
Kim Severson
Rudd/Rockford/Marble Rock School
At-Large School Board Director District of Rudd/Rockford/Marble Rock
Vote for no more than three
Dustin Servantez
Callie Hillman
Bobbi Hinrichsen