Cerro Gordo County Announces Candidates and Issues on the Ballot

The following is a list of candidates and issues on Cerro Gordo County Ballots:

City of Clear Lake

City Council At-Large Clear Lake

Vote for no more than one

Christopher H. Hogg

Creighton Schmidt

City Council Ward 1 Clear Lake

Vote for no more than one

Mark Ebeling

Clear Lake School Director At-Large Clear Lake School Board

Vote for no more than three

Michael Moeller

Abby Bauman

Andrew Young

Talitha Allen

Clear Lake City Council Ward 3

Vote for no more than one

Beth Ann Schumacher

City of Dougherty

City Council At-Large Dougherty Vote for no more than three

Write-in vote, if any

West Fork School

Director District 1 West Fork School Board Vote for no more than one

Write-in vote, if any

Director District 2 West Fork School Board Vote for no more than one

Ashley Wilkinson

Erin Suntken

North Iowa Area Community College Director District 9 North Iowa Area Community College

Vote for no more than one

Nicki Prantner

City of Mason City

City Council At-Large Mason City

Vote for no more than one

Paul Adams

To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large Mason City

Vote for no more than one

Leon L. Robertson

Kevin Easley

Tim Latham

City Council Ward 1 Mason City

Vote for no more than one

John P. Lee

City Council Ward 3

Mason City

Vote for no more than one

Joshua Masson

Ryan Schupick

Park Board Mason City

Vote for no more than two

Jay A. Lala

Scot E. Wilson

Troy Levenhagen

Mason City School Director At-Large Mason City School Board

Vote for no more than four

Jennifer Dorsey-Lee

Megan Markos

Kathleen Easley

Tom Stalker

Madison Nelson

Katherine Koehler

Ryan Schupick

Constance Dianda

North Iowa Area Community College

North Iowa Area Community College Director District 4 North Iowa Area Community College

Vote for no more than one.

John Rowe

North Iowa Area Community College Director District 6

Vote for no more than one

Andy Julseth

North Iowa Area Community College Director District 7

Vote for no more than one

Stephanie Nettleton

North Iowa Area Community College Director District 9

Vote for no more than one

Nicki Prantner

City of Meservey

Mayor of Meservey Vote for no more than one

Write-in vote, if any

City Council At-Large of Meservey Vote for no more than three

All are Write-in vote, if any

West Fork School Director District 1 West Fork School Board

Vote for no more than one

All are Write-in vote, if any

Director District 2 West Fork School Board

Vote for no more than one

Ashley Wilkinson

Erin Suntken

City of Plymouth

Mayor of Plymouth Vote for no more than one

Amy Berding

City Council At-Large of Plymouth

Vote for no more than two

Lissa Merfeld

Write-in vote, if any

To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large of Plymouth

Vote for no more than one.

Write-in vote, if any.

Central Springs School Director At-Large Central Springs School Board

Vote for no more than one

Nancy Lund

Sean Arthur

Write-in vote, if any

Director District 1 North B Central Springs School Board

Vote for no more than one

Amber Nuehring

Joseph Rowe

Joe Ryan

Write-in vote, if any

Director District 2 South B Central Springs School Board

Vote for no more than one

David Luett

Joshua Berman

Write-in vote, if any

Public Measure WQ

YES

NO

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. In the Central Springs Community School District, the following Revenue Purpose Statement which specifies the use of revenues the Central Springs Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund shall be adopted. To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure. To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the District; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the District; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; to furnish and equip district facilities.

To provide funds for the purchase, lease or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under district-to community college programs as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)(c), procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings. To provide funds to purchase land as part of start-up costs for new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the district. To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2). To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster. To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes. To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4. To provide funds for property tax relief; and To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Central Springs Community School District. It being understood that if this proposition should fail to be approved by the voters, such failure shall not be construed to terminate or restrict authority previously granted by the voters to expend receipts from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. If approved, this Revenue Purpose Statement shall remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Central Springs Community School District.

City of Rockwell

Mayor of Rockwell

Vote for no more than one

Larry Wentz

Write-in vote, if any

City Council At-Large of Rockwell

Vote for no more than two

Write-in vote, if any

West Fork School

Director District 1 West Fork School Board

Vote for no more than one

Write-in vote, if any

Director District 2 West Fork School Board

Vote for no more than one

Ashley Wilkinson

Erin Suntken

City of Ventura

City Council At-Large of Ventura

Vote for no more than three

Michael Thackery

John Quintus

Daryl Heinemann

Write-in vote, if any

To Fill Vacancy City Council At-Large of Ventura

Vote for no more than one

John Horrigan

Write-in vote, if any

Garner/Hayfield/Ventura School

Director District At-Large Garner/Hayfield/Ventura School Board

Vote for no more than two

Kim Upmeyer

Laura Schleusner

Forest City School

Director District 1 Forest City School Board

Vote for no more than one

Rick Wiley

Write-in vote, if any

2 Year Term Director District 1 Forest City School Board

Vote for no more than two

Cody Hennigar

Shelby Korth

Write-in vote, if any

2 Year Term Director District 3 Forest City School Board

Vote for no more than one

Eric D. Kingland

Beth Clouse

Write-in vote, if any

Director District 4 Forest City School Board

Vote for no more than one

Kim Severson

Rudd/Rockford/Marble Rock School

At-Large School Board Director District of Rudd/Rockford/Marble Rock

Vote for no more than three

Dustin Servantez

Callie Hillman

Bobbi Hinrichsen