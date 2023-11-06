NewsPolitics & Government

Worth County Announces City/School Election Candidates and Measures

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 seconds agoLast Updated: November 6, 2023

The following are a list of candidates and measures for cities and school districts in Worth County.

City of Grafton

Mayor: Vote for no more than One
John Bork

For Council: Vote for no more than Five
Jane Dalluge
Randy Hulshizer
Tom Kruger
Michael Schaub

For School Board Director District 1 Vote for no more than One
William Morrow

For School Board Director District 2 Vote for no more than One
Steven Groth
For School Board Director District 7 Vote for no more than One
Kyle Tabbert

St Ansgar Community School District

For School Board Director District 1. Vote for no more than One
William Morrow

For School Board Director District 2. Vote for no more than One
Steven Groth

For School Board Director District 7. Vote for no more than One
Kyle Tabbert

Central Springs Community School District
For School Board Director – At Large. Vote for no more than One
Nancy Lund
Sean Arthur

For School Board Director District #1, North B – At Large. Vote for no more than One
Amber Nuehring
Joseph Rowe
Joe Ryan

District #2, South B – At Large. Vote for no more than One
David Luett
Joshua Berman

For Director District 6. Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth

Northwood-Kensett Community School District
For School Board Director District At Large
Vote for no more than three
John R. Anderson
Cynthia Pangburn
Shana Brunsvold
Jamie Nelson

City of Manly
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Timothy O’Keefe

For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Scott Heagel
Dan Kainz
Richard Dean Baird
Dee Dunbar

Central Springs Community School District
For School Board Director – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Nancy Lund
Sean Arthur

For School Board Director
District #1, North B – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Amber Nuehring
Joseph Rowe
Joe Ryan

For School Board Director
District #2, South B – At Large
Vote for no more than One
David Luett
Joshua Berman

North Iowa Area Community College
For Director District 6
Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth

City of Joice
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One

No Candidate Filed

For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Jimmy Bergo
Rebecca Martinson
Judy A. Sell
Paul Anderson
David R. Moe
Tyler Swenson

For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One
Terry Anonson

Lake Mills Community School District
For School Board Director
District 2 – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Kristin Wempen

For School Board Director
District 3 – At Large

Vote for no more than One
Ryan Joynt

For School Board Director
District 4 – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Kari Osheim

City of Kensett
For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Linda Kauffman
Kristine Woltzen
LaRue Douglas

City of Hanlontown
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Linda K. McMullin
Richard Scholbrock

For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Larry J. Bergan Jr.
Gregory W. Endelman
Crystal Brower
Shannon Warren

For School Board Director – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Nancy Lund
Sean Arthur

For School Board Director
District #1, North B – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Amber Nuehring
Joseph Rowe
Joe Ryan

For School Board Director
District #2, South B – At Large
Vote for no more than One
David Luett
Joshua Berman

North Iowa Area Community College
For Director District 6
Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth

City of Fertile

For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Nick Bailey

For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Tim Severson
Andy Carlson

For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One

Forest City Community School District
For School Board Director
District 1
Four Year Term
Vote for no more than One
Rick Wiley

For School Board Director
District 1
Two Year Term
Vote for no more than Two
Cody Hennigar
Shelby Korth

For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One

Forest City Community School District
For School Board Director
District 1
Four Year Term
Vote for no more than One
Rick Wiley

For School Board Director
District 1
Two Year Term
Vote for no more than Two
Cody Hennigar
Shelby Korth

City of Northwood
For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Gary A. Nerlien
Matt Thompson
Michael Bode
Daniel L. Reeder
David Tenold
Annika Schreiber

For School Board Director
District At Large
Vote for no more than Three
John R. Anderson
Cynthia Pangburn
Shana Brunsvold
Jamie Nelson

North Iowa Area Community College
For Director District 6
Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 seconds agoLast Updated: November 6, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button