Worth County Announces City/School Election Candidates and Measures

The following are a list of candidates and measures for cities and school districts in Worth County.

City of Grafton

Mayor: Vote for no more than One

John Bork

For Council: Vote for no more than Five

Jane Dalluge

Randy Hulshizer

Tom Kruger

Michael Schaub

For School Board Director District 1 Vote for no more than One

William Morrow

For School Board Director District 2 Vote for no more than One

Steven Groth

For School Board Director District 7 Vote for no more than One

Kyle Tabbert

St Ansgar Community School District

For School Board Director District 1. Vote for no more than One

William Morrow

For School Board Director District 2. Vote for no more than One

Steven Groth

For School Board Director District 7. Vote for no more than One

Kyle Tabbert

Central Springs Community School District

For School Board Director – At Large. Vote for no more than One

Nancy Lund

Sean Arthur

For School Board Director District #1, North B – At Large. Vote for no more than One

Amber Nuehring

Joseph Rowe

Joe Ryan

District #2, South B – At Large. Vote for no more than One

David Luett

Joshua Berman

For Director District 6. Vote for no more than One

Andy Julseth

Northwood-Kensett Community School District

For School Board Director District At Large

Vote for no more than three

John R. Anderson

Cynthia Pangburn

Shana Brunsvold

Jamie Nelson

City of Manly

For Mayor

Vote for no more than One

Timothy O’Keefe

For Council

Vote for no more than Two

Scott Heagel

Dan Kainz

Richard Dean Baird

Dee Dunbar

City of Joice

For Mayor

Vote for no more than One

No Candidate Filed

For Council

Vote for no more than Three

Jimmy Bergo

Rebecca Martinson

Judy A. Sell

Paul Anderson

David R. Moe

Tyler Swenson

For Council

To Fill A Vacancy

Vote for no more than One

Terry Anonson

Lake Mills Community School District

For School Board Director

District 2 – At Large

Vote for no more than One

Kristin Wempen

For School Board Director

District 3 – At Large

Vote for no more than One

Ryan Joynt

For School Board Director

District 4 – At Large

Vote for no more than One

Kari Osheim

City of Kensett

For Council

Vote for no more than Three

Linda Kauffman

Kristine Woltzen

LaRue Douglas

City of Hanlontown

For Mayor

Vote for no more than One

Linda K. McMullin

Richard Scholbrock

For Council

Vote for no more than Two

Larry J. Bergan Jr.

Gregory W. Endelman

Crystal Brower

Shannon Warren

City of Fertile

For Mayor

Vote for no more than One

Nick Bailey

For Council

Vote for no more than Two

Tim Severson

Andy Carlson

For Council

To Fill A Vacancy

Vote for no more than One

Forest City Community School District

For School Board Director

District 1

Four Year Term

Vote for no more than One

Rick Wiley

For School Board Director

District 1

Two Year Term

Vote for no more than Two

Cody Hennigar

Shelby Korth

For Council

To Fill A Vacancy

Vote for no more than One

City of Northwood

For Council

Vote for no more than Three

Gary A. Nerlien

Matt Thompson

Michael Bode

Daniel L. Reeder

David Tenold

Annika Schreiber

For School Board Director

District At Large

Vote for no more than Three

John R. Anderson

Cynthia Pangburn

Shana Brunsvold

Jamie Nelson

North Iowa Area Community College

For Director District 6

Vote for no more than One

Andy Julseth