Worth County Announces City/School Election Candidates and Measures
The following are a list of candidates and measures for cities and school districts in Worth County.
City of Grafton
Mayor: Vote for no more than One
John Bork
For Council: Vote for no more than Five
Jane Dalluge
Randy Hulshizer
Tom Kruger
Michael Schaub
For School Board Director District 1 Vote for no more than One
William Morrow
For School Board Director District 2 Vote for no more than One
Steven Groth
For School Board Director District 7 Vote for no more than One
Kyle Tabbert
St Ansgar Community School District
For School Board Director District 1. Vote for no more than One
William Morrow
For School Board Director District 2. Vote for no more than One
Steven Groth
For School Board Director District 7. Vote for no more than One
Kyle Tabbert
Central Springs Community School District
For School Board Director – At Large. Vote for no more than One
Nancy Lund
Sean Arthur
For School Board Director District #1, North B – At Large. Vote for no more than One
Amber Nuehring
Joseph Rowe
Joe Ryan
District #2, South B – At Large. Vote for no more than One
David Luett
Joshua Berman
For Director District 6. Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth
Northwood-Kensett Community School District
For School Board Director District At Large
Vote for no more than three
John R. Anderson
Cynthia Pangburn
Shana Brunsvold
Jamie Nelson
City of Manly
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Timothy O’Keefe
For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Scott Heagel
Dan Kainz
Richard Dean Baird
Dee Dunbar
North Iowa Area Community College
For Director District 6
Vote for no more than One
Andy Julseth
City of Joice
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
No Candidate Filed
For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Jimmy Bergo
Rebecca Martinson
Judy A. Sell
Paul Anderson
David R. Moe
Tyler Swenson
For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One
Terry Anonson
Lake Mills Community School District
For School Board Director
District 2 – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Kristin Wempen
For School Board Director
District 3 – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Ryan Joynt
For School Board Director
District 4 – At Large
Vote for no more than One
Kari Osheim
City of Kensett
For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Linda Kauffman
Kristine Woltzen
LaRue Douglas
City of Hanlontown
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Linda K. McMullin
Richard Scholbrock
For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Larry J. Bergan Jr.
Gregory W. Endelman
Crystal Brower
Shannon Warren
City of Fertile
For Mayor
Vote for no more than One
Nick Bailey
For Council
Vote for no more than Two
Tim Severson
Andy Carlson
For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One
Forest City Community School District
For School Board Director
District 1
Four Year Term
Vote for no more than One
Rick Wiley
For School Board Director
District 1
Two Year Term
Vote for no more than Two
Cody Hennigar
Shelby Korth
For Council
To Fill A Vacancy
Vote for no more than One
City of Northwood
For Council
Vote for no more than Three
Gary A. Nerlien
Matt Thompson
Michael Bode
Daniel L. Reeder
David Tenold
Annika Schreiber
