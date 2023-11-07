Patricia H. Schmit, 94, of Belmond passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Mass of Christian Burial for Pat Schmit will be held Friday, November

10, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street Northeast, Belmond, Iowa with Father Jerry Blake officiating. A Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 4:15 PM on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with visitation following until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.