Tailgate Raffle to Benefit Local Food Pantries

Tailgate Raffle to be held this Friday during Algona vs. Humboldt fooball game

A tailgate raffle will be held this Friday, October 6th during the Algona vs. Humboldt football game to benefit the food pantries in Algona and Humboldt.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Drawings will be held at half-time during the football game. Participants need not be present to win.

Raffle prizes include an outdoor heater, Blackstone gas griddle and grill, Grizzly and Yeti coolers, pellet grill, firepit, outdoor pizza oven, Smithfield pork bundle and so much more.

All proceeds go to help the food pantries in Algona and Humboldt. Raffle tickets are available at any Gold-Eagle Cooperative location.