Forest City Council Meeting 10/2/23 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/616997557
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes – 09-18-2023
Accept Board & Committee Minute, Library Board Meeting 8-16-23
- Approve Invoices 10-2-23
Approve Licenses & Permits, Kwik Star Liquor License
BUSINESS
Concur or Remand with the Board of Adjustment Recommendation for Front and Rear Yard Variances at 226 Hwy 69 North, Tim Petersen Agency LLC
Resolution 23-24-10 Transferring Ownership of K9 Kovu
Ordinance No. 841 Amending the Zoning Code from HI to RMO for certain properties East of Central Street in Rebecca A Clark’s Addition
Approve a quote for Breaker and Relay Maintenance and Testing
Discuss and Approve Water Main Upgrade on 4th Street and Riverview
Discuss and Approve Manhole Repair near Lichtsinn RV
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT
