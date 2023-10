Kevin E. Smith, 68, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at home while in hospice

care.

Private family services will be held in Illinois at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Kevin Smith’s Family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa

50421.

