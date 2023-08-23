Pipeline Questions from Landowners Spurn Quarrels Between Attorneys

Landowners who object to letting the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline run through their property are making their case to state utility regulators. The Iowa Utilities Board opened a public hearing on the company’s application for a pipeline permit Tuesday morning. The hearing is expected to continue through next month. Lawyers spent part of the opening day arguing about what kind of questions they’re allowed to ask of landowners. Bret Dublinski represents Summit Carbon Solutions.

Brian Jorde represents landowners who don’t want Summit’s pipeline on their property.

Utilities Board chairman Erik Helland is presiding over the hearing.

Helland and the other two members of the Utility Board are also asking questions of landowners. A lawyer for the state’s Office of the Consumer Advocate is also asking questions.