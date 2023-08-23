Area Heat Can be Fatal to Pets

It’s the third straight day of an extreme heat warning, and highs in the low hundreds are tough on people, and pets. At this stage, some folks may be getting used to the steamy weather, but it can still be deadly, quickly, to enclosed animals. Joe Stafford, Director of Animal Services at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says if you leave a pet in a parked car, cracking a window open does virtually no good, and neither does parking in the shade.

In his 20-plus years in the industry, Stafford says he hears about such cases every summer and he’s confounded as to why some pet owners don’t ever seem to get the message.

He urges Iowans, if you see a pet or a child alone in a car, call 911, as your action could save a life. Many dogs love to go on walks, but during this heat wave, it’s wise to limit their time outdoors, perhaps just to walks in the morning and evening when it’s cooler. K. C. Routos, the ARL’s director of development, says to test the sidewalk before bringing your pooch out on a leash.

If your dog is spending a lot of time outside, she says to keep them out of direct sunlight or consider using a sunscreen for dogs. For more information on summer pet safety tips: https://www.arl-iowa.org/news/pettips/5summerheatsafetytipsforpets/.