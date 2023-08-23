West Hancock will induct seven into Athletic Hall of Fame

West Hancock and its Hall of Fame committee will induct seven new members into the athletic hall of fame this weekend.

The seven inductees were notified earlier this year and include some greats from both Britt and Kanawha. The inductees will be introduced during halftime of this Friday’s football game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Following the football game, a semi-formal ceremony and dinner will occur at the Britt Golf Course, and the first 175 attendees will be treated to a free-will donation dinner.

INDUCTEES

1948 Kanawha Baseball Team. This team was coached by Estel Thomson. Coach Thomson led the Bulldogs to a 33-2 record in 1948 between the fall, spring, and summer seasons. The spring team lost in the semifinals to Davenport, the summer team lost to Cedar Rapids Wilson in the state championship game, and the fall team brought home the 1948 state championship with a 1-0 win over Stanhope. Jack McNeish scored the winning run off of a Chuck Studer bunt in the sixth inning.

Denny Brumm – Brumm came to Britt in 1961 and has been here ever since. Denny was a long-time assistant football coach and junior high football coach at Britt. Denny was also a successful basketball official, refereeing in 16 state tournaments. Denny became the PA announcer for Britt football in 1972 and held that position for 48 years through the 2019 season. Britt and West Hancock football teams went 182-55 in games announced by Denny Brumm, including a 24-7 playoff record.

Hershel Morris – Hershel “Babs” Morris, or Mr. Kanawha, was a standout football player for the Kanawha Bulldogs from 1928-31. Where Hershel really excelled, though, was on the track. He won nearly every event or race he ran in throughout his high school career. He capped off his stellar career with a state championship in the one-mile run in 1931, running a 4:38.4 race in a one-class system. This time is still a Britt/Kanawha/West Hancock school record 92 years later. Morris died in 2012 at the age of 100.

Jim Timmerman – Timmerman came to Britt in 1968 along with Bob Sanger. Besides being a science teacher and junior high football coach, Timmerman was the head baseball coach from 1969 through 1989, winning over 200 games. He gave up coaching after the 1989 season to become the athletic director, a role he held until 2005. Timmerman was an organized AD and had a knack for paying attention to the smallest of details to ensure that his coaches and their athletes could focus on the task at hand.

The 1986 Girls State Championship Golf Team – In 1986, the late great Coach Bob Grandgenett led Sandy Carter Fisher, Tammy Conaway Stieb, Lisa Wellik Utley, Amy Miller Pas, and Mona Holck Bauer to the 1986 state golf championship in Class 1A. They went through the regular season undefeated, won the NIC title, the sectional meet by 50 strokes on their home course, and then won the district title by 21 strokes over Reinbeck. At the Spencer Country Club, Britt won the state title by 48 strokes over AvoHa and finished 151 strokes ahead of the last-place team. They were the only team who improved their score from day one to day two. Congratulations to the 1986 Britt Girls State Championship Golf Team.

Haley Newbrough – Newbrough is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in school history. She medaled nine times at state, including four state titles, three runner-ups, a third, and a seventh-place finish. She led her team to a state runner-up finish in 1995 and the Class 1A state championship in 1996. She also placed in the top 15 at the state cross-country meet twice and was an all-conference basketball player.

Dick Govig – Govig was the first-ever state qualifier for the Britt High School wrestling program along with his brother Bill in 1949. Dick then went on to win state titles in 1951 and 1952, the first and second state titles of 47 in school history. In Dick’s senior season in 1952, he led Britt to a fourth-place finish at state in a one-class system. Dick went on to wrestle at the University of Iowa. In 1954 as a sophomore, Dick won a Division One NCAA national championship at 123 pounds. Injuries prevented Dick from winning two more national titles. Dick was inducted into the Iowa High School Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1999 and is now a member of the West Hancock Hall of Fame.

Dan Krull and the Hall of Fame Committee contributed to this article.