Ridin’ Dirty 2023 (Episode 9)

Ridin\u2019 Dirty \u201923 (Episode 9)\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0August 4, 2023 LIVE from the Hancock County Speedway in Britt\r\nClick the link below to hear:\u00a0 AJ Taylor and guest commentators Brad Hiscocks and Chris Madson give the \u2018Dirt\u2019 on the races at the Hancock County Speedway.\u00a0 Listen to IMCA hobby stock driver interviews featuring\u00a0father and son duo \u2013 who both drive the #343 stock car \u2013 Jeff Feaster (who is currently 2nd in points) and his son Zayn Feaster.\r\n