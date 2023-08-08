AudioRidin' DirtyShow RerunsSports

Ridin’ Dirty 2023 (Episode 9)

Get the 'Dirt' on Dirt Track Racing!

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson60 mins agoLast Updated: August 8, 2023

Ridin’ Dirty ’23 (Episode 9)       August 4, 2023 LIVE from the Hancock County Speedway in Britt

Click the link below to hear:  AJ Taylor and guest commentators Brad Hiscocks and Chris Madson give the ‘Dirt’ on the races at the Hancock County Speedway.  Listen to IMCA hobby stock driver interviews featuring father and son duo – who both drive the #343 stock car – Jeff Feaster (who is currently 2nd in points) and his son Zayn Feaster.

