Orlyn Stoll, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in McAllen, TX.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City. Military honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post#121.

