Gas Prices Have Risen Locally

Gasoline prices rose almost 50-cents a gallon in Iowa in the past month, and they’re still climbing. Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA Iowa, says prices should start to level off very soon.

A month ago, gas was averaging $3.30 a gallon in Iowa. Ortner says the steamy weather is key in the pump price hike.

So far, no tropical storms have hit the oil producing states of the Gulf Coast region this year. AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer says international issues are also driving factors in the price increases.

Prices vary widely across the state, as Council Bluffs is averaging $3.68 a gallon, while Dubuque is at $3.88. AAA says the national average is $3.82.