Grassley and Coons Drive Awareness of Counterfeits

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), co-chairs of the Congressional Trademark Caucus, designating August as National Anti-Counterfeiting and Consumer Education and Awareness Month. The effort recognizes the economic value of trademarks and their role in protecting consumer safety.

“Knockoffs not only violate intellectual property rights; they also threaten consumers, innovators and the economy,” Grassley said. “I’m glad to join Senator Coons on this bipartisan resolution as increased education and awareness efforts are critical to preventing counterfeit activity and protecting American business and ingenuity.”

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Trademark Caucus, I’m proud to introduce my bipartisan resolution with Senator Grassley to raise awareness and educate American consumers on counterfeits and Congress’ commitment to combating counterfeits,” Coons said. “Counterfeits can put consumers in danger, harm the intellectual property of inventors and creators, and hurt our economy. The more we can do to raise attention to the harms of counterfeit goods, the stronger American innovation will be.”

Grassley has long worked to combat fraud that ultimately affects taxpayers. He led a similar resolution last Congress, which also passed the Senate unanimously.