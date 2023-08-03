Road Resurfacing on Highway 69 Continues

R 74 and Highway 69 near Lake Mills have been part of a resurfacing project that is recycling the asphalt onsite and relaying it down for a smoother surface. Ethan Schutter with the Winnebago County Secondary Roads Department recently explained to the County Supervisors that the project was going well.

Schutter believes that the remaining phases of the project will begin shortly but an exact date remains up in the air.

The 32-mile project is providing a smoother ride according to those who have driven it. Schutter stated that testing is going to be done on the road shortly.

The recycled road is supposed to hold up better than old conventional ways and use less newer materials.