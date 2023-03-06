NewsPolitics & Government

Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: March 6, 2023

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will review and act on Resolution 2023-15 to amend the articles of agreement which formed the Workforce Development Chief elected official consortium for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.
The supervisors review and act of Resolution 2023-16 to withdraw from the articles of agreement which formed the Workforce Development Chief elected official consortium for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.

