Hancock County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

https://meet.goto.com/530988661

(Click the link above to go live to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to first hold a public hearing on authorization of noncurrent debt in the form of an installment purchase contract

for voting tabulation system equipment, hardware, software, training and technical support

The board will consider a resolution to authorize noncurrent debt in the form of installment purchase contract, consider a purchase agreement with Henry M. Adkins & Son, Inc. for Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect Voting System, extended warranty and maintenance agreement, and software license agreement.

Andy Buffington, Communications/Zoning/EMA/E911 Director will ask the board to discuss and possibly consider setting a date and time for sealed bids on diesel fuel tanks.

Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer will deliver his County Engineer’s report on Secondary Roads and ask the board to consider the resolution establishing authorized use of 5 Ton Embargo on the Secondary Road System.

The supervisors are expected to discuss with TurnKey Logistics, Summit Carbon Solutions and Ellingson Company, about crossing of Hancock County drainage districts and drainage district tiles. This is in preparation for the possible construction of the pipeline.

At 11:00 a.m., the supervisors will review Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024, possibly consider setting a date and time for a public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024.