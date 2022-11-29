Giving Tuesday is Today in the Area

Giving Tuesday is always the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. One area entity participating in the event is the Forest City Education Foundation. Foundation Board of Dierctors Vice President Steve Lovik says this is a way for individuals and businesses to “pay it forward.”

Lovik stated this years’ goal is $8,000. That amount will assist in covering two main areas of focus.

The other area of focus is the HOBI Leadership Conference.

Liz Thompson is the Executive Director of the Forest City Education Foundation and interested donors can give in a number of ways.

In addition, a number of community members passionate about education have pooled their financial resources together to be able to match the first $2,100 that is contributed to the Forest City Education Foundation during Giving Tuesday 2022.