A quiet prayer warrior left us to be with the Lord, on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn Greiman, 107, passed peacefully in her sleep.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at BGEA.org.

Evelyn was born on the family farm north of Garner to Albert and Anna Jante on November 22, 1915. She survived smallpox in 1917 and was divinely healed on several other occasions later in life. She was educated at Garfield # 1 country schools, St. John’s Parochial school, Garner High School and later King College. She was confirmed at St John’s Lutheran church in 1928. The same year while on their way to Chicago, she and a cousin saw President Coolidge who was on vacation. She witnessed the introduction of electricity, indoor plumbing, indoor kitchens in the summer, horses to cars, computers, internet, and many other innovations during her life.

She married Kenneth Greiman August 13, 1939, raised a family of 4 boys, thousands of farm animals including Belgian draft horses and Angus cattle, as well as garden vegetables. Evelyn was an integral part of the cattle and horse shows in which Kenny exhibited. Her favorite vacations were to Israel and Mackinac Island. She went back to college when in her 80’s and later learned to operate her computer. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor was known only to her family and close friends.

Her greatest life event was when she gave her life to Jesus in 1955 and began a career of behind-the-scenes ministry with various prayer groups. Evelyn was active in church, singing in the choir, leading Bible studies and mentoring younger Christians. Her Biblical and life wisdom was generously shared.

Evelyn is survived by sons, Daniel (Sonja), Brookings, OR, Keith (Connie), Tulsa, OK, Kelly (Paula) Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Brian, Andrew, Carisa, Justin, Kayle, Travis, Kaylan; and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in passage by her husband, Kenny; son, Duane; sister, Lydia (Arthur) Hanselman; and numerous other relatives.