Area Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed

The giving season has begun in the area and one of those looking for people to help make it possible is the Salvation Army. Annually, these individuals stand out in the cold of winter and ring handbells calling attention to the need for monetary donations to help those in desperate need.

One of those individuals who has been ringing the handbells is Forest City’s Dan Davis. He has been at the forefront do this for quite some time.

However, people who are interested in volunteering their time and energy have been a little hard to find. This is in part due to the busy lives that area north Iowans have. The Salvation Army’s Jamie Kite has developed a new way of registering and it is as easy as your phone.

The link can be found at signupgenius.com. You would look for 2022 Winnebago County Bell Ringers on the site.

You can go back to the site and change the date and time if a sudden conflict arises. The three sites where the bell ringing will take place are Hy-Vee and Dollar General in Forest City and David’s Foods in Lake Mills.

According to Davis, the money raised by the bell ringers goes for important needs for those who come for help from the Salvation Army.

The bell ringers will be working in the area until Christmas Eve.