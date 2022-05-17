Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Behind Schedule

Significantly drier and warmer weather allowed Iowa’s farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 15, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included spraying and planting.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 20% short, 70% adequate and 6% surplus.

Farmers planted 43% of Iowa’s expected corn crop during the week ending May 15, 2022, to reach 57% planted, 2 weeks behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. Eight percent of the corn crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. Thirty-four percent of soybeans have been planted, just over 2 weeks behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. Just 3% of soybeans have emerged, 10 days behind the previous year and 6 days behind average. Eighty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 16 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Fifty-eight percent of the oat crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and 1 week behind average.

Hay and pasture growth improved greatly with above normal temperatures. Iowa’s hay condition rating improved to 68% good to excellent. Some farmers have begun their first cutting of alfalfa. Pasture condition improved to 53% good to excellent. Livestock conditions were good as they were turned out from muddy feedlots to pasture, although feed stocks were low.

Meteorologist Craig Kogil with the National Weather Service sees two opportunities for rain in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Right now, the area is below normal for precipitation standing at .7 of an inch. The normal amount received isa 2.41. This leaves the area 1.71 inches below normal for May.

Temperatures have been seasonable, and the trend looks to continue that way for planting.

Right now, the area is 4.1 degrees warmer than normal. The average high is 69.9 degrees while the normal is 65.8 degrees. The low is also 3.7 degrees warmer than normal with the average low at 47.6 degrees and the normal is 43.9 degrees.