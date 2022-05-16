Kossuth Board to Review Reclassifications and Drainage

The Kossuth Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning at 9am to continue the path toward making Emergency Medical Services an essential service and slowly bringing all EMS programs under the county umbrella. The board has already made the declaration to do so and now will form an advisory council to look into the viability and funding.

The board will hold discussions with department heads and administer the Oath of Office to a new Deputy Sheriff.

The supervisors will then turn their attention towards drainage issues. The first of these will be to consider bids for Lateral11 in Drainage District 4. This is an open ditch repair which will also need a cleanout. Lateral 28 in the same district is also in need of repairs and cleanout. The board will consider a contract for this project.

There will be three public hearings on reclassification. The first will be at 10am for Drainage District 75. The second is at 10:15am for Drainage District 93. The third is at 10:30am for Drainage District 30. Each of these will be to review the engineer’s findings and reach a consensus on levy rates. The residents in these three districts are invited to the meeting to hear what the findings are and what the new levies will be.