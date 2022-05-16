Winnebago Board to Move Forward on Essential Service Question

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss a drainage project that must be brought into focus. At issue is how to repair the drainage system. The board is welcoming landowners to discuss what must be done. One possibility is to remove the tile and make it a longer ditch. The board wants to know what landowners would prefer before calling for an engineer’s report and cost estimates.

The board will join area county supervisory boards in approving a resolution to designate Emergency Medical Services as an essential service. This will clear the board to nominate an advisory board that will research the issue and report back to the board.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will report to the board about the current condition of secondary roads and where work may need to be done. The board may offer issues they have found that may need work.