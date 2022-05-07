REAL ID’s Now Available

One year may seem like a long time, but it will be here before you know it. The Iowa Department of Transportation is encouraging anyone who plans on flying on a commercial airline or entering a federal building after May 3, 2023, to consider obtaining a REAL ID sooner rather than later.

“A year from today, federal law will require all passengers flying out of airports from Iowa and around the country to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued ID, or another acceptable form of ID such as a passport or military ID to board a plane,” said Melissa Gillett, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Division director.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards in Iowa are marked with a star surrounded by a gold circle in the upper-righthand corner.

To get a REAL ID marked card, you will need to visit any Iowa driver’s license or ID issuance location and bring documents that prove your identity, social security number, two proofs of Iowa residency, and proof of legal name changes – if your name is different from the name on your identity document. To build a list of documents you need to bring with you, visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx. You will need to have original, physical versions of all documents; photos or screenshots are not accepted.

Once the REAL ID star has been added to your card, you only have to go through this process one time as long as you live in Iowa. After that, the REAL ID mark will remain on your card every time you renew it, unless a person is a foreign national with temporary lawful status. They will need to establish lawful status at each renewal.

If you decide you need a REAL ID, you can get one at any time. If your card is up for renewal before May. 3, 2023, or you don’t plan to fly commercially or enter a federal building before your renewal date, you can simply wait until it’s time to renew and receive a REAL ID marked card at no additional cost. However, if your license or ID is not up for renewal and you need a REAL ID marked card, you can bring the necessary documents in and receive the REAL ID marking on your card for the $10 cost of a replacement card. Replacement cards will be sent to your mailing address within 7-21 days. When first submitting for a REAL ID, you must obtain the REAL ID marking in person. It is not available the first time through online renewal. Once you have received the REAL ID though, you will be able to renew it online.

REAL ID does not impact your ability to use your Iowa driver’s license or ID for uses such as driving, renting a vehicle, writing a check, purchasing alcohol or tobacco, or entering a casino.

The Iowa DOT began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards in January 2013. Since that time, anyone who has received an Iowa license for the first time should have been automatically given a REAL ID.

Almost 60 percent of Iowans currently have a card with the REAL ID gold star in the top right corner.