Gallardo Sentenced on Theft Charges

Jesus Gallardo of Lake Mills was sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony.  Gallardo was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended, and Gallardo was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Gallardo was ordered to complete all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

