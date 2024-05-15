Grand Design RV is Giving Away a Summer of Free Camping

To celebrate the launch of their new Lineage Class C motorhome, Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and one of the fastest-growing RV brands known for its top-of-the-line recreational vehicles, is bringing camping to the heart of New York City this summer by offering one lucky winner the Ultimate Glamping Getaway Weekend, plus a summer filled with outdoor adventures.

One grand prize winner and their guest will have the opportunity to indulge in a glamping-inspired weekend in NYC, hosted by Grand Design RV, while getting to explore the new Lineage class C motorhome and other Grand Design recreational vehicles at a first-of-its kind, immersive glamping experience on June 22, 2024. In addition, Grand Design RV will cover the winner’s campsite fees at national and state parks all summer long and provide a gift basket loaded with glamping amenities to use during their summer camping excursions.

Selected at random, the winner will receive a roundtrip getaway to New York on the first weekend of summer (June 21–23, 2024) covering airfare for two, a $1,500 spending stipend to explore the city, and two nights’ accommodations. Nestled in the iconic greenery of Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan, the event will feature camping-inspired activities, s’mores delicacies from a local bakery, music provided by a local artist, and the chance to tour the vehicles firsthand.

“We’re thrilled about this unprecedented experience, and our approach in launching Lineage amidst the energy of Bryant Park,” said Danielle Antonelli, vice president of marketing at Grand Design RV. “Just as Lineage represents a new era of innovation in the motorized segment for our company, this event represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating incredible adventures. It’s about redefining what’s possible, both in our industry and in the experiences we offer to our valued customers.”

Ready for S’more Fun? Enter now!

Contestants can enter online between May 15 – June 6, 2024, by sharing why they would be the perfect adventurer to experience an ultimate summer of glamping.

Rules & Regulations

Only one entry per person. Adults (21+) must submit via the sweepstakes online entry form at GrandDesignRV.com/motorized. One winner will be randomly selected in a drawing by an independent party, which will occur on June 7 and must be available for travel to New York June 21-23, 2024. Winner will be notified via email. To view the full terms and conditions, visit GrandDesignRV.com/motorized.