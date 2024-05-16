Sandra Kay Smith, age 80, of Forest City, Iowa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at her home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

A funeral service for Sandra will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, rural Forest City with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial of cremains will be held in the church cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Caring Pregnancy Center, 830 15th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50436

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements. 641-585-2685

www.schottfuneralhomes.com