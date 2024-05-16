Lake Mills’ Menke and Helming will team again at NIACC

Lake Mills seniors who helped the Bulldogs through some of the most successful years of boys’ basketball in school history will continue to play in college. Eli Menke and Lance Helming both signed with NIACC earlier this week.

That’s Helming, who is following both of his brothers who also spent time at NIACC—an experience he can learn from, but he says it will still take getting used to.

Helming added that he was able to ask Wyatt and Chett the pros and cons of their time at NIACC.

Menke played the past four seasons for his dad at Lake Mills, and he’s glad to play close to home to allow his family, whom he calls his support system, to come to watch

Menke says he’s been in the weight room since the season ended and playing more basketball.

He added that his shooting would transition to the next level.

The pair helped Lake Mills to four straight TIC West titles and multiple state tournament appearances.