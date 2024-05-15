Gov. Reynolds Signs HF 2545 Education Bill into Law

– Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF 2545 into law, a bill which improves educational standards and requires teaching on: World War I, World War II, the Holocaust, Cold War, 9/11, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and amendments, the Emancipation proclamation, and more.

Gov. Reynolds signed the bill at Beit Shalom Jewish Community alongside leaders from around the state and members of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Gov. Reynolds released the following quote in response to signing HF 2545:

“As part of a broader update to our educational standards designed to promote a deeper understanding of both American civics and Western history, this bill specifically requires that students be taught about the Holocaust. It also requires instruction on the broader context of World War II, as well as the significance of ancient Israel.

“At a time when so many young people today fail to learn the lessons of history, this legislation will help to keep Iowa on a different and better path. It will also ensure we provide our students with the foundation necessary to be active participants in our democracy – the best form of government in the world.”