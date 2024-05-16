Kossuth County Finalizes Law Enforcement Contracts

County Sheriff’s Offices offer patrol and protection to small towns and county residents on a continual basis. Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher has entered into agreements for the fiscal year 2025 with all of the communities in the county to offer protection. Each one of the contracts with cities and communities requires a fee or payment for services provided during the year.

Fisher explained that his office is actively involved in police protection throughout the county.

The Board of Supervisors approved the contracts signed by Fisher for the next fiscal year.