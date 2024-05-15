FC Seniors Awarded Wednesday

The Forest City Education Foundation held their annual Senior Awards Night Event last night at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Over 200-thousand dollars in scholarship money was awarded to over 60 graduating seniors by numerous individuals, local businesses and charitable organizations.

Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Liz Thompson, began by wishing all the graduating seniors the best of luck with their future endeavors.

The night started with 63 students receiving scholarships from the Hanson Family Foundation, ranging from $3,000 to $5,900. Among the many other scholarships awarded last night (Wednesday), Bob and Cindy Mary awarded 2 students with scholarships valued at approximately 30-thousand dollars to study engineering at Iowa State. The grants were made possible by the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation. Ray and Joan Beebe awarded a 4-year, full tuition scholarship to a student to attend Waldorf University. The Hope and Ron Lichtsinn Family gave out over 15 scholarships valued at $1,500 each, and also announced additional funding for the Carter Trunkhill Memorial Scholarship that was awarded in Carter’s memory. A full list of all scholarship winners will be available at kiow.com on Thursday morning.

Other notable awards included the Outstanding Senior Boy award, which went to Jackson Clouse, and the Outstanding Senior Girl award, which went to Victoria Alsp. The Outstanding Female Athlete award went to Emma Anderson, while the Outstanding Male Athlete award went to Tommy Miller. Each received a $1,250 scholarship as part of the recognition.

The event was live-streamed and can be viewed on-demand.