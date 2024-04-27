Saturday Morning Fishing Report: April Showers Weekend

AREA WEATHER

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Low around 51. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Water levels are 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more crappie. Try in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Fish are up to 10- to 12iinches. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing action has picked up. Throw twisters from shore or use live bait under a bobber.

Browns Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye are close to shore this time of year. Try twisters and live bait from the docks, jetty or along shore.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie along shore and near submerged structure; fish are anywhere from 5-inches up to 13-inches. Crappie action will pick up as water temperatures continue to climb. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Walleye will start to feed more heavily as they recover from spring spawning; use twisters or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are 2-3 feet low. The courtesy dock on the South ramp is installed.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is about 12 inches. Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up a few perch in the marina. More fish should move in as water temperatures continue to warm. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are being picked up along the east shore near the inlet and a few in the marina. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s in many area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Water level is 9.1 inches below crest. Courtesy docks are in at the City, South shore and Ritz boat ramps. The new docks at McIntosh are being installed on April 25th; Ventura access dock will be installed next week. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. Black Crappie – Slow: The bite will improve as water temperatures rise. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or a crawler from the wind-swept shore. Best bite is early morning or after sunset. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success fishing the East shore, around the Island and near the rock reefs. Best bite is after sunset.

Crystal Lake

The courtesy dock is in. Black Crappie– Slow: The bite will improve as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Try live bait near the old roadbed.

Rice Lake

Largemouth Bass– Fair. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

A new dock has been ordered and will be installed before Memorial Day. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Drift fish a piece of crawler.

Winnebago River

Water level is 5.97 feet. Northern Pike – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow along current breaks.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 4 inches above crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The lake is 6 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are finding quality-size fish. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 4 inches above crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are slowly rising to the low to mid-50s. Most area lakes are at or above crest and should continue to rise with forecast rains. Most courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 4th. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, crappie and northern pike. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting well; use chubs for bait. Northern Pike – Fair: Most catches are from anglers targeting walleye. Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Heritage Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching black crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and black crappie being caught; try fishing below the Lake Delhi Dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We have received no fishing information on this water body this week. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Wapsi River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleyes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow..

Angling has picked up on interior rivers as they recede. Reports of anglers catching crappie and bluegill on the surrounding Black Hawk County area lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Catchable trout stockings are fully underway. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.9 feet at Lansing and is expected to stay at that level. Water temperature is 54 degrees. Docks are in at New Albin Landing. Use caution to avoid backing into the scour hole off the end of the ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Slow: Use hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use plastics or live minnows and worms in Shore Slough, Lansing marina or the Village Creek area.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 617.7 feet at Lynxville and is forecast to stay near 617 feet. Water temperature is 56 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwaters. Sauger – Slow: Nice-sized sauger are being caught on jig and minnow below the dam. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are well into the spawn; use plastics or live minnows and worms.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen several feet in the tailwaters to 9.2 feet and is expected to gradually recede. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 51 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam will be more difficult with rising water. The dock is in at the Guttenberg ramp. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The largemouth bite is picking up with summer-like temperatures. Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing along weed beds in the backwaters. Sauger – Slow: Try a jig and minnow; sorting is needed. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Fair: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try plastics or live minnows and worms from shore at the Guttenberg boat ramp.

Upper Mississippi River levels are cresting this week; forecast rain may cause another bump. Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Water quality is poor due to recent rain. Look for current breaks or areas with little current as the river is rising.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is steady at Dubuque at near 8.4 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 10.7 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature is around 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Bullhead – Good: Worm on the bottom is catching some black bullheads; they bite readily early in the season. Muddy backwater areas are best. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching a few black crappie on wood in deeper backwater lakes. The bite picked up the past few weeks as they think about spawning. Northern Pike – Fair: Try minnow imitation lures; the bite has picked up. Sauger – Slow: It is an off and on Spring for walleyes and sauger. Usually not a lot of big fish being caught, but many small fish bodes well into the future. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Anglers have caught some shovelnose sturgeon on worms in the Dubuque tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Slow: It should be a good year for yellow perch; this spawning season might be difficult for them. They like to spawn in flooded vegetated areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is stable at near 9.2 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 52 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Find wood in deeper backwater areas. Most anglers are using small minnows for bait. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to bite well; use worm rigs. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers are catching black and brown bullhead with egg sinker and worm rigs. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish can be caught, especially in rising and dirty water. Any prepared smelly bait should attract abundant catfish. Move often if you do not get bites. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bite is picking up nicely with anglers using small jigs and spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of pike hitting on minnow imitation lures. Pike more than 30 inches are being reported. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids throughout early Spring. Time is limited; the pond will soon be covered with aquatic vegetation and difficult to fish. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: Walleye usually bite poorly for a few weeks after they are done spawning. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in backwater lakes and small tributary streams.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is stable at near 8.5 feet at Fulton, 11.8 feet at Camanche and 6.5 feet at LeClair. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 53 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Find wood in deeper backwater areas. Bite should return when the water warms. Bluegill – Good: Reports of smallish bluegills being caught in backwater lakes. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some catfish. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Try cheese baits or cut shad. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The bite is on; use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: The bite has been tough as usual during the spawning season.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is rising to near 9.5 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 54 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A worm and sinker rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing current eddies or areas of modest current.

Get out and enjoy the bounty the Mississippi River has to offer. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 9.57 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the Lock and Dam is being reported as slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 8.12 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater fishing has been slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Mostly smaller fish with keeper-sized fish mixed in. Walleye – Slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in Big Timber. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 9.32 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 9.8 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is being reported as slow. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; trying fishing at Huron Island. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.93 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 6.1 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 11.32 feet at Burlington. Flood stage is 15 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.17 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.00 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

Mississippi River levels are forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days; could change with rain in the forecast. Main channel water temperature is 54-56 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger is being reported as slow. Look for crappies to move up shallow in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is 60-61 degrees. Water is fairly clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in 6 to 7 feet of water out in the trees. Use small jigs or slip bobber and minnows.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is running fairly low with lots of sandbars already sticking out of the water. A little bump in the water level is moving through with water from the fairly low Cedar River.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature dropped into the low to mid-50s over the weekend, but is now 58-59 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Winds the last few days are making fishing difficult. Trolling in 10 to 12 feet of water with jig and minnows works best.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 59 degrees. Water clarity is around two feet; strong winds are keeping it stirred up. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around the rock pile in 6 to 8 feet of water; try jigs or slip bobbers and minnows. Bluegill – Fair: The better bluegills are out at the ends of the jetties or in the rock piles with the crappies. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are moving into the warm sunny bays when the sun is out; they move out when the wind and clouds move in. Work them slow with crankbaits or jigs.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: The next sunny weather is a good time to look for them in shallower water; currently they seem are staying in 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills are hanging out in 8-10 feet of water with crappies.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature was down to 54 degrees earlier this week. Strong winds earlier this week was keeping the boat numbers down. The water is clear. Curlyleaf pond weed is starting to grow. Black Crappie – Fair: Not seeing many crappie move in shallow yet; most crappies are out in the trees in 8-10 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find the warmest sunny bays to find bass. Slow presentation is key. Try crankbaits or jigs with a stop and go retrieve.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Water level is just below 1/2 bank full. Water temperature is in the mid-50s.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 684 feet. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. All docks are in. Black Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush piles or rock bluffs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trolling cut bait works well on warmer days. Some fish are in shallow. White Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush piles or rock bluffs.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 7- to 14-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Reports of 7- 9.5-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are less than 15-inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Curlyleaf pondweed is getting taller; weed line fishing will be effective. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for fish suspended over 14-20 feet of water; look shallower on warmer days. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are still offshore on outside weed lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing windblown areas rocky areas or weed lines. Most fish are in 3-8 feet of water.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

All docks are in; fish cleaning stations are operational. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Any sized motor may be used up to 5 mph. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are on trees in 10-20 feet of water; some are starting to investigate shallower flats. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow: There are still shallow fish, especially from dusk to dawn. Try fishing wind-blown structure during the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Moving baits like spinners, small spoons, and crankbaits work best. Scented baits and redworms are also popular. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is mostly dry due to the renovation project. It will fill as mother nature allows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Docks are in; pit toilets are available. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Watch for and observe “road construction” and “road closed” signs in the park. Different areas of the park will be closed through May as roads are worked on. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows in submerged brush piles. Walleye – Good: Try fishing rock bars and road beds during the day and shallower rock from dusk to dawn. Most fish are smaller males. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Prairie Park Fishery

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 2000 Rainbow Trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Sand Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: 2000 Rainbow Trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – No Report: As water warms, use small jigs along brush piles and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs in the standing timber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics in brush piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small plastics, spoons, or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.26 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 53 degrees. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened; use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Docks have been installed at Island View and Bridgeview. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Some anglers are using jigs. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill along brush piles as water temperatures warm. Use small jigs or spinners. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use live minnows or panfish plastics under a float to catch crappies that are beginning to move shallow near any wood habitat in 3 to 10 feet of water. The peak of the spawn will likely be the first week of May into the second week.. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes shallow in the evening casting jigs with plastics or live minnows near rocky shorelines and jetties. Cast jigs with live minnows or plastics or troll live bait rigs in 10 to 20 feet of water during the day.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Fair river conditions have been good for spring walleye fishing. Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows below the dams and in deeper pools with slow water. White Bass – Good: Cast jigs with plastics or minnows and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows in deeper pools with slow water.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: As of the last full week of April, crappie fishing was slow. Crappie fishing will be good with warm temperatures returning for the start of May. Try live minnows or plastics near any rock, riprap, or wood in 2 to 6 feet of water.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast panfish plastics or fish live minnows under floats from shore near rock jetties.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Always get permission to fish private farm ponds. Black Crappie – Good: Farm ponds with crappie populations were good this week. Bluegill – Fair: A small piece of crawler under a bobber works well. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try shad sides or cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some of Iowa’s best bass fishing is in farm ponds.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No report: Greenfield has a good population of 10-inch black crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target channel catfish in the upper end of the lake where water temperature is warmest.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie will move into the upper end of the pontoon arm on warm, sunny days. Cast a small jig under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow: Try fishing around deep tree piles and along the roadbed in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching largemouth bass with a slow presentation around deep structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find pre-spawn black crappies around underwater reefs and rock piles. Fish will average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Target bluegills around their winter habitat. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for pre-spawn black crappie around the underwater reefs. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Viking Lake has a good largemouth bass population.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with twister tails fished along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics or crankbaits along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at the marina and southeast boat ramp near Lake View Campground.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs or twister tails near rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

West Lake (Osceola)

Boat ramps remain closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperatures are in the low 60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

