North Iowa Outdoors: Still Too Soon to Kayak or Boat

We’re more than a month into spring and the experts say locals who are itching to get on the open water with their kayaks and canoes may want to wait a little longer for safety’s sake. Iowa DNR conservation officer Nate Carr says with rain expected through much of the weekend, water levels will likely rise.

While we’ve had some warm days in recent weeks, there were also many chilly nights, and this spring weather pattern is keeping our lakes and streams on the frigid side. As an example, Clear Lake water is in the low 50’s, Crystal Lake is in the mid 50’s, and the Winnebago River is much cooler in the high 40’s to low 50’s.

The DNR says when the temperature of the water is 60 degrees or below, you are automatically at risk for hypothermia if you become wet. Folks in kayaks and canoes need to wear the right gear, know how to read a river, and be fully prepared for immersion.

Large bodies of water take time to warm up, so it may be a few more weeks before it’s safe for lesser experienced paddlers to load up their boats. In addition to life jackets, the DNR says let a friend or loved one know where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and bring a dry bag with extra clothing to change into should you get wet.