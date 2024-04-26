Obits

Rebecca J. (Allen) Elliot

Clarion

Rebecca J. (Allen) Elliot, 75, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Bethany Life in Story City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in
Clarion. Private burial will be in Cass Center Cemetery, rural Webster City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

