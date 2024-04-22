Netha (Kitts) Pool, 88, of Eagle Grove, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion, Iowa.

Funeral Services for Netha (Kitts) Pool will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Nazarene Church, 1010 2nd Street South West in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendell officiating. Burial will take at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion. The visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

