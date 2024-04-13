Donna Marie (Fuller) Kopriva, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at their winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Donna at 11:45 AM, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church parish hall for lunch and fellowship.

Also, for those wanting to attend, there will be a Rosary at 8:00 AM, Visitation from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, and a Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, Donna’s family suggests that memorials can be sent to the donor’s favorite charity.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa, 50421

641-444-3248