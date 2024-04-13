Obits
Donna Marie (Fuller) Kopriva
Donna Marie (Fuller) Kopriva, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at their winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Donna at 11:45 AM, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church parish hall for lunch and fellowship.
Also, for those wanting to attend, there will be a Rosary at 8:00 AM, Visitation from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, and a Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, Donna’s family suggests that memorials can be sent to the donor’s favorite charity.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa, 50421
641-444-3248