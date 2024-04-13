Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Perfect Fishing Weekend

AREA WEATHER

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the low 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Try in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Slow: The last week has been slow. Expect shore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures warm throughout the week and fish start to feed again after the spawning season. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch are being picked up in Town Bay on minnows and crawlers.

Browns Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few fish. Use cut bait or dip baits fished on or near the bottom near shore or from the jetty. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are close to shore this time of year. Try twisters and live bait from the docks, jetty or along shore.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being picked up along shore and near submerged structure. Crappie action will pick up as water temperatures continue to climb. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: A few walleye are being picked up. Walleye are close to shore during evenings this time of year; use twisters or live bait. Expect the bite to increase over the next couple weeks as fish start post-spawning feeding activity. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are 2-3 feet low. No courtesy docks are installed at the south boat ramps due to low water levels. A courtesy dock is in at the west boat ramp at Featherstone County Park.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is about 12 inches. Water temperatures are in the low 50s, but will slowly climb throughout the week. Look for panfish action to pick up in the marina as water temperatures get warmer. Black Crappie – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Expect shore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures start to warm and fish start their post-spawn feeding activity. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures are in the low 50s in many area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Water level is 11 inches below crest. The courtesy dock is in at the Ritz ramp. A temporary courtesy dock is in at McIntosh until new docks are installed. DNR staff will start netting walleyes soon. Anglers fishing after sunset should avoid nets set on the East shore, around the Island and Dodges point. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having some success wader fishing the East shore and around the Island. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig in the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Yellow Perch – Slow.

Winnebago River

Water level is 5.54 feet. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow along current breaks.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake level is at crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

Lake access through the Templar Lagoon ramp has been restored. The lake is 9 inches below crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are finding quality-size fish. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is at crest. The walleye season is closed until May 4th. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures have started to slowly rise and are in the upper 40s. Most area lakes are at or above crest. Most courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 4th. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Anglers are doing well on a variety of fish. Warmer weather should spark new activity. Water levels remain low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chub fished on or near river bed. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallies are taking a variety of tackle. Find fish below dams. Walleye – Good: Try jigs tipped with live baits like a minnow. Find eddies or drop-offs for best luck.

Decorah District Streams

Streams maintain nice holdover numbers for the casual angler. With the start of turkey season, avoid wearing red, white, or blue. Check the on-line trout stream stocking calendar to find out which streams will be stocked each week. Brook Trout – Fair: Brook trout are taking a variety of flies imitating gnats, midges, caddis or an occasional mayfly. Use care not to alarm the trout when you approach the stream in gin clear water. Brown Trout – Good: Best time to fish spooky browns is when water is off-color. Use lures that mimic small minnows or midges. Rainbow Trout – Good: Find rainbows in head ends of pools. Try fishing the afternoon hatches for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Fish activity is improving as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Try angling higher in the water column late afternoon and fishing along the rocky shoreline where water warms quicker. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing along drop-offs or around structure. Crankbaits work well.

Lake Meyer

Fish activity is improving as water temperatures warm. Water temperature is about 47 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing habitat or structure higher in the water column. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm around jetties. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Find bass along drop-offs or near woody structure near shore.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water clarity is excellent; river level is low. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass in current breaks or rock ledges. A variety of tackle is working. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite has started. Use a worm fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low. Water temperatures are starting to creep into the 50s. Brown Trout – Fair: Use a spinner or crankbait for brownies around current breaks or deeper holes. Smallmouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Good: Try a jig tipped with minnow. Find fish in slack water below dams. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite is turning on. Use a worm on the stream bottom.

Volga Lake

Fish activity is improving with warmer water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie around structure. Use a flashy lure to attract attention. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are around structure near shore. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or spinnerbaits in the drop-offs, downed trees or rocky areas.

Chance of rain on Friday. Variable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lows in the 40s and breezy. Turkey season is in full swing. For additional information, please contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye and northern pike. Northern Pike – Fair: Most catches are from anglers targeting walleye. Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and black crappie being caught; try fishing below the Lake Delhi Dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

Wapsi River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleyes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow..

Angling has been fair on interior rivers with up and down weather patterns. No reports on the surrounding area lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Catchable trout stockings are fully underway. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.6 feet at Lansing and is expected to stabilize. Water temperature is 47 degrees. Docks are in at New Albin Landing. Use caution to avoid backing into the scour hole off the end of the ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Use hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Walleye – Good: The walleye spawn is on. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use plastics or live minnows and worms in Shore Slough, Lansing marina or the Village Creek area.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 616 feet at Lynxville and is expected to reach near 617 feet. Water temperature is 49 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwaters. Sauger – Good: Nice-sized sauger are being caught on jig and minnow below the dam. Walleye – Good: The walleye spawn is on. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are well into the spawn; use plastics or live minnows and worms.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 7 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to rise rise to 8.3 feet. Water quality is improving. Water temperature is 45 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam will be more difficult with rising water. The dock is in at the Guttenberg ramp. Black Crappie – No Report: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike fishing will pick up as they finish the spawn. Try fishing along weed beds in the backwaters. Sauger – Good: Try a jig and minnow; a lot of sorting is happening. Walleye – Good: The walleye spawn is on. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try plastics or live minnows and worms from shore at the Guttenberg boat ramp.

Upper Mississippi River levels are still rising and predicted to level off next week. Water temperature is in the upper 40s. Water quality has improved some. Look for current breaks or areas with little current as the river is rising.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is stable at Dubuque at near 7.0 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 9.4 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature is around 45 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching a few black crappie on wood in deeper backwater lakes. Bite should return when after the water warms. Northern Pike – Slow: The pike spawn should be over. Pike will start a post-spawn feeding pattern. Sauger – Slow: It is an off and on Spring for walleyes and sauger. Usually not a lot of big fish being caught, but many small fish bodes well into the future. Yellow Perch – Slow: It should be a good year for yellow perch; this spawning season might be difficult for them. They like to spawn in flooded vegetated areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is stable at near 7.5 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is poor. Water temperature is around 46 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Find wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish can be caught, especially in rising and dirty water. Any prepared smelly bait should attract abundant catfish. Move often if you do not get bites. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike spawn should be complete; they usually start to put on the feed bag immediately after laying their eggs. Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish may become more difficult to find with after the last river rise. Check page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for snagging regulations. The open season on the Mississippi River is March 1st through April 15th. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids. If you plan to keep trout, limit yourself to 2 trout per child. Walleye – Slow: Walleye usually bite poorly during the spawn and a few weeks after. Yellow Perch – Slow: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in the backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is stabilizing to near 10.7 feet at Fulton, 5.7 feet at Camanche and 5.7 feet at LeClair. Temperature is around 47 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some catfish. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Try cheese baits or cut shad. Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish may become more difficult to find with the rising water. Check page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for snagging regulations. The open season on the Mississippi River is March 1st through April 15th. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Cloudy water is making it more difficult to find feeding smallmouth. Walleye – Slow: The bite has been tough as usual during the spawning season.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is stabilizing to near 8.6 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is poor. Water temperature is 47 degrees.

Recent snows and cool weather pattern limited fishing. The water is starting to warm again and anglers are returning to the river. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 8.83 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the Lock and Dam is being reported as slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.55 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Mostly smaller fish with keeper-sized fish mixed in. Walleye – Slow. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in Big Timber. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.71 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are back in the water at the Lock and Dam. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers is being reported as slow. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.47 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 11.08 feet at Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.06 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.00 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: Fishing will be difficult with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Fishing will be difficult with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

Mississippi River levels have been falling the past few days, but are forecast to stay fairly steady over the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 50 degrees. Water clarity is fair to poor. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger is being reported as slow. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is around 55 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are moving into 6-7 feet of water; not seeing much in shallower than that. Not sure what the 80+ degree forecast will do to that.

East Lake Park Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Not much fishing pressure this week with the weather. Plenty of trout left to catch. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 52 degrees. Water remains fairly clear. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly drift a slip bobber and minnow along the edge of the trees out from the beach down to the north boat ramp. The water needs to warm up a little bit more before the crappies come in.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 54 degrees. Water level has returned to near normal, but is still muddy from rains last week. Black Crappie – Slow: The water needs to warm up into the low 60s for the spawn to start. Some of the smaller immature fish might move in shallow on a warm afternoon. Channel Catfish – Fair: Work around the rock on the in-lake silt dams with nightcrawlers. Around the island out from the boat ramp is also a good place to try.

Lake Geode

Water temperatures is in the mid-50s. Water clarity is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are still a little on the small size; most remain out in deeper water. This weekend you might catch a few in shallow feeding if the forecast reaches the low 80s.

Lake of the Hills

1800 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegills while fishing for trout. Most are a little on the smaller size for keeping. Largemouth Bass – Fair: anglers are starting to pick up some bass (mostly smaller) moving into shallower water to feed during the warmer afternoons. Still need to use a slower presentation. Rainbow Trout – Good: Look for trout around the shallow water habitat; use small jigs or worm and bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is 50 degrees. Boat ramps should be in later today (4/11). Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing is picking up. Most fish are being caught by slow trolling out in deeper water; needs to be about 10 degrees warmer for them to come in shallow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers continue to pick up some bass along the edges of the deeper water in 12-16 feet of water slow trolling deep diving crankbaits.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Water level is about 1/2 bank full. Water temperature is in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees.

Wilson Lake

900 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout have settled down to their new home. Look for them around the cedar trees and culvert piles just out from shore. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappie in the backwater lakes. Ellis Harbor is producing fish. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill in the backwater lakes. Ellis Harbor is producing fish. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs below the dams.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 683.8 feet. The dock is in at Macbride State Park; the Corps docks on the lake are not in yet. Black Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over deeper brush piles or rock bluffs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trolling cut bait works well on warmer days. White Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows over deeper brush piles or rock bluffs.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 11-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are less than 7-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are less than 15-inches.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

All the docks are in. Water temperatures are in the low 50s.Any sized motor may be used up to 5 mph. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are on trees in 10-20 feet; some are starting to investigate shallower flats. Walleye – Slow: There are still shallow fish, especially from dusk to dawn. Try fishing wind-blown structure during the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Good: Moving baits like spinners, small spoons, and crankbaits work best. Scented baits and redworms are also popular. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is mostly dry due to the renovation project. It will fill as mother nature allows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The docks are in; pit toilets are available. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Muskellunge – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing rock bars during the day and shallower water after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Prairie Park Fishery

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 2000 Rainbow Trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Union Grove Lake

Docks are; no fishing report is available.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Northern Pike – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – No Report: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – No Report: As water warms, use small jigs along brush piles and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – No Report: Try jigs in the standing timber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Try jigs in brush piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small plastics, spoons, or spinners. You will need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.17; recreation pool is 904. Surface water temperature is 48 degrees. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened; use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Docks have been installed at Island View and Bridgeview. Very little fishing activity occurring. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Some anglers are using jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait on wind-blown shorelines. Walleye – No Report: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegill along brush piles as water temperatures warm. Use small jigs or spinners. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners, and blade baits. Trout tend to swim close to shore in depths out to 10 feet. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes shallow in the evening casting jigs with plastics or live minnows near rocky shorelines and jetties.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Good river conditions have created an early season opportunity. Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows below the dams and in deeper pools with slow water.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Early ice out combined with good river conditions have created an early season opportunity. Cast jigs with twister tails, swim baits, or live minnows in deeper pools with slow water.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use ice fishing panfish jigs tipped with waxworms under a float or cast small plastics, spoons, spinners and blade baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water temperatures in farm ponds warm sooner than larger lakes. Ponds are an excellent spring fishing destination. Always get permission to fish private farm ponds. Black Crappie – Fair: Target crappie on a wind-blown shoreline on warm days. Bluegill – No Report: A small piece of crawler under a bobber works well. Channel Catfish – Fair: Early spring is a good time to target channel catfish. Try shad sides or cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some of Iowa’s best bass fishing is in farm ponds.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No report: Greenfield has a good population of 10-inch black crappies. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target channel catfish in the upper end of the lake where water temperature is warmest.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie will move into the upper end of the pontoon arm on warm, sunny days. Cast a small jig under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow: In early spring, boat anglers should target bluegills around deep tree piles and along the roadbed in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching largemouth bass with a slow presentation around deep structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching a few black crappies off the jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Target bluegills around their winter habitat. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappie will move shallow in the campground area of the lake this time of year. Warm sunny days are best. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Viking Lake has a good largemouth bass population. Some of the best fishing of the year can be early spring.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at the marina and southeast boat ramp near Lake View Campground. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow near deep cedar tree brush piles or along the creek channel in the flooded timber. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber to catch all sizes of crappie. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

West Lake (Osceola)

Boat ramps remain closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.