Ruth Trampel, 101, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, Belmond, IA, a longtime resident of rural Klemme, IA, passed away Thursday April 11, 2024, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond surrounded by her family.

Public funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2024, st 10:30 AM, at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, IA. The Reverend Rodney Meester will be officiating.

Burial will be int he Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Public visitation will be on Sunday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church on Monday.

Andrews Funeral Homes, 641-587-2510.

www.andrewsfuneralhome andfloral.com