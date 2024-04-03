Weston Lee Douglas, the son of Brandon and Alexis Douglas of Kanawha, was born silently on March 22, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt, Iowa

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.

