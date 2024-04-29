Britt Council Discusses Pay Schedule Changes for Police Chief

The Britt City Council was presented with an issue regarding their police department. Because of the resigning of one officer and the termination of another officer who is facing criminal charges, the department is now down to two officers including the chief.

Britt Police Chief Tyler Harmon explained that his department is working far more hours to protect the people of Britt.

Harmon is asking the council to investigate the possibility of changing his pay status from salary to hourly in the interim between hiring new officers. The reason is that there is a discrepancy about getting paid for on call status.

Councilman Jefry Moore believed that the council should make some sort of accommodation while the hiring process is in progress.

Harmon told the council that the hiring process looks promising with some very good qualified applicants having already applied. Harmon will take the application process though the end of the month before starting interviews.

Moore made the motion to keep Harmon on salary status but pay for the on-call time he has to put in during the short staffed interim.