Steven “Sam” S. Meyer, 37, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Clarmond Country Club, 1776 Page Avenue in Clarion, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Sam’s son, Zander Meyer, 716 1 st Street SE in Belmond, Iowa 50421.

