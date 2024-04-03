Elizabeth Anne Boman, 82 of Ankeny, IA, formerly of Forest City, Iowa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) in Webster City, Iowa.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, on Friday, April 5, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Forest City, Iowa.

Liz was born on January 20, 1942, in Forest City, Iowa to Conrad and Dorothy (Pearson) Fredrickson. Even from an early age, Liz was an entertainer, one of her earliest memories is demonstrating toys in the store front of her parent’s hardware store when she was six years old. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1960, and then went to Bethel College for one year, leaving when united in marriage to Arlyn Peter Boman on June 3, 1961, at First Baptist Church in Forest City, Iowa. She was a farm wife and enjoyed cultivating corn and beans almost as much as she loved growing flowers. After the kids were in school, she worked at Berts Burger Rama, made lefse for Dixie, and finally for Mercy Clinic, retiring in 2007.

Faith was the most important thing in her life. She was part of First Baptist Church in Forest City for most of her life. She was active in the Christian Women’s Club and traveled to many other clubs to present her faith in Christ. She decorated cakes for weddings and birthdays, and always made a red cake to celebrate Christ’s birthday, teaching many of her granddaughters along the way. Liz found pleasure in crocheting and loved having flowers and plants both inside and out. In 1989 she and Pete traveled to Sweden and in 1995 to Alaska. She enjoyed a solo return trip to Sweden in 2016. Liz enjoyed playing cards of any kind (500, up and down the river, hearts and more) with friends and family – where she usually kept score and somehow always won.

Liz’s family includes her significant other Howard Mohler; children: Tom (Julie) Boman of Des Moines, IA, Theo (Teri) Boman of Webster City, IA and Nan (Matt) Gjerde of Higginsville, MO; grandchildren: Breeanna (Kevin) Erickson, Arlyn Boman, Elizabeth (Daniel) Baxter, Barbara (Matt) Etcher, Peter (Ashley) Boman; Michelle Boman; Sam (Shannon) Boman; Sonja (Cody) Begemann, Mason (Malloree) Gjerde, and Jamison (Stephi Smith) Gjerde; great-grandchildren: Bukkiah, Hananiah, and Hezekiah Baxter, Kinnick, Kloe and Karley Etcher, Melody and Connor Boman, Solomon Boman, Maddie Begemann, Declan and Xoeyanne Gjerde, and four more great grandchildren arriving soon; brother David Fredrickson; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete in 2012; three great-grandchildren we never met this side of heaven; sisters-in law: Vinita Cady, Charlotte Fredrickson, and Shirley Fredrickson; brother-in-law Bud Cady.