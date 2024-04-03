Sandra L. Swyter, 69, of Britt, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024 at her home.

Funeral services for Sandy Swyter will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Fertile Lutheran Church, 602 West Washington Street in Fertile. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue an hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA

641-843-3839