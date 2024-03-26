Winnebago County Property Tax Levy Public Hearing 3/26/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet in a second session on Tuesday beginning at 11:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

This second meeting of the day will focus on a Public Hearing for Proposed Property Tax Levy. Those wishing to voice an opinion can call (641) 591-6903, then enter participant code: 149935.