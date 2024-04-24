Winnebago Board Hears Comments on Paving 500th Street

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are considering the paving of a road that leads to one of the county industries. The board heard from the public about the paving of 500th Street where Asmus Farm Supply is located. Harlan Asmus encouraged the board during a public hearing, to go forward with the grading and paving project.

Winnebago County Supervisor and Chairman Terry Durby believes that this project is important to the continued growth of not only Asmus, but also future industry on 500th Street.

Asmus reaffirmed that the location of the business in Winnebago County is important and a good fit for the county.

The supervisors moved forward with the project with the understanding that the county road department will change the maintenance procedures to accommodate for a paved road. The project would probably not get underway until the summer of 2025.