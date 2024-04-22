AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Worth County Seeing Rock Issues

The Worth County Secondary Roads Department is seeing an alarming trend. Rocks normally cleared from drainage systems and roadsides are reappearing in the drainage systems again.

Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm explained that his crews are seeing a number of these issues.

He explained that his department will begin sending out warnings where they spot these issues.

Brumm stated that the county will begin sending out letters immediately.

 

 

