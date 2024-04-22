Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:
https://meet.goto.com/875163933
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Cale Edwards, Conservation, re: consider payroll change(s)
9:20 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications, re: consider payroll change
9:25 a.m. Consider transfer of funds from General Basic to Conservation, consider transfer of funds from
Rural Basic to Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
Iowa DOT Agreement No. 2025-TS-025 for Traffic Safety Improvement Program Grant, discuss
and possibly consider Sign Foreman position
9:40 a.m. Consider invoice #2 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. DBA Cott Systems for drainage preservation project
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider plans and specifications for construction of maintenance
shed/garage for Maintenance Department, set date and time for quotes for said project
10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider for approval expenditure for unclaimed Hancock County decedent
to Hogan Bremer funeral home out of Clear Lake, Iowa
10:05 a.m. Elizabeth Mullenbach, Payroll Clerk, re: discuss and possibly consider additions to options for
AFLAC policies
10:10 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
10:15 a.m. Teleconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler,
re: discuss Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement, discuss Hancock County Policies,
Procedures, and Conditions for Landowners Projects Involving Crossing Easements
Possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement, possibly consider Hancock County
Policies, Procedures, and Conditions for Landowners Projects Involving Crossing Easements
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item