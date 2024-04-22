Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:

https://meet.goto.com/875163933

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Cale Edwards, Conservation, re: consider payroll change(s)

9:20 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications, re: consider payroll change

9:25 a.m. Consider transfer of funds from General Basic to Conservation, consider transfer of funds from

Rural Basic to Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

Iowa DOT Agreement No. 2025-TS-025 for Traffic Safety Improvement Program Grant, discuss

and possibly consider Sign Foreman position

9:40 a.m. Consider invoice #2 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. DBA Cott Systems for drainage preservation project

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider plans and specifications for construction of maintenance

shed/garage for Maintenance Department, set date and time for quotes for said project

10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider for approval expenditure for unclaimed Hancock County decedent

to Hogan Bremer funeral home out of Clear Lake, Iowa

10:05 a.m. Elizabeth Mullenbach, Payroll Clerk, re: discuss and possibly consider additions to options for

AFLAC policies

10:10 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:15 a.m. Teleconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler,

re: discuss Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement, discuss Hancock County Policies,

Procedures, and Conditions for Landowners Projects Involving Crossing Easements

Possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement, possibly consider Hancock County

Policies, Procedures, and Conditions for Landowners Projects Involving Crossing Easements

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item