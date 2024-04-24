Tusha Tapped to be Hancock County Foundation Director

The Hancock County Economic Development Foundation now has a new face to help. She is Ellen Tusha and she is the new Director of Hancock County Foundations. Her job will be to foster relationships and promote programs that benefit local community members and towns.

Ellen holds a degree from Iowa State University in Marketing and Logistics with a background in sales across several industries. In addition to her professional experience, she has been actively involved in her family’s farming operation alongside her husband and enjoyed many years as a stay-at-home mom to their three daughters.

The expansion of a new position was made possible by a three-year funding commitment according to Bruce Newsome CEO of the Iowa Economic Development Growth Community Foundation.

Newsome and the IEDG are looking to help grow the Hancock County Foundation with a three year financial gift program.

Newsome is happy with the choice for Tusha to head up the program and has great confidence in what she can and will do. He also knows that growth of the foundation may also be on the horizon.

Tusha also believes that growth is possible in the foreseeable future.

Tusha wants to take the foundation beyond its current scope and is excited to move forward.

Tusha is looking for business and industry leaders who are willing to help contribute to the cause. This means she will actively seek out these businesses and individuals in the Hancock County area. Jill Kramer of the Hancock County Economic Development Corporation is very happy to have Tusha on to guide the foundation.

Kramer and Tusha will work together to build the foundation and its base.