Spring Stargazing Program Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding its annual spring stargazing program at a new location. The program will be held at the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Highway 69, north of Leland on Friday, May 10th, beginning at 9:30 PM. It should last about 45 minutes.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explained what attendees will experience.

She will point out such spring constellations as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion, as well as year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Regulus. She will also share interesting facts about the stars and constellations.

Ralls stressed that attendees really don’t need to bring anything to the stargazing program.

If the skies are cloudy that night, the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site ( www.winnebagoccb.com ), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.