The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hold a third consecutive meeting today. This meeting will center around setting a Public Hearing date for the 2nd Budget Hearing as required by state law.

The third session begins at 11:45am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live